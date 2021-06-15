iHeartRadio

Flix For Hope

flixForHopeEvent

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support Flix For Hope & Turnip Cares for their latest drive-in movie experience, June 24th at the Edmonton Expo Centre! 

This outdoor screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off includes food trucks, interactive games, and prizes, all from the comfort of your own vehicle! 

All funds raised will be donated to the Turnip Cares foundation, and will be used to benefit the Aetas community in the Philippines. 

GATES: 7 PM 
FILM: 8 PM 

Tickets are $45/car and available here

Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win your way in! 
 

