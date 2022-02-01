iHeartRadio

Hoggin Alberta Veteran's Ranch 1st Annual 3D Archery Shoot

Support the Hoggin Alberta Veteran’s Ranch with their 1st Annual 3D Archery Shoot!

Hoggin Alberta Veteran’s Ranch has worked hard to support the Veteran’s Service Society for the past 4 years, providing veterans with a place to unwind and access support. Recently it’s been difficult to keep up with costs.

All proceeds from the 3D Archery Shoot goes directly to Hoggin Alberta Veteran’s Ranch, with donations also being accepted!

 

WHERE: Hoggin Alberta Veteran’s Ranch
                360051-Highway 22 North, Caroline, Alberta

WHEN:   July 29th-August 1st Long Weekend

