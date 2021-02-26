IMAGINE VAN GOUGH The Immersive Exhibition

Grand Opening March 26 | Northlands EXPO Centre



104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to present IMAGINE VAN GOUGH The Immersive Exhibiton opneing on Friday, March 26 at Northlands Expo Centre!



Created by French Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famous for their immersive exhibits Cathédrale d’Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, Imagine Van Gogh was presented first by Encore Productions in France, where it amazed audiences with its GRANDIOSE and immersive concept of Total Image; the viewer is literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work. The exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.



Presale: Thursday, March 4 (To get the presale code, sign up to be a Virgin VIP by texting VIP to 104104 or register for the Virgin Newsletter)



On Sale: Friday, March 5



Exceptional COVID-19 Measures

The health of guests, staff, and community remains the highest priority. The exhibition is a contactless experience. A limited number of guests will be allowed in on a timed-entry basis, hand sanitizer will be provided, physical distancing of two meters will be required, and masks will be mandatory upon entering. The exhibition will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Alberta government.

