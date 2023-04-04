Kids Help Phone - Walk So Kids Can Talk

104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support Kids Help Phone at BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk in support of youth mental health in Canada. The Walk is a five-kilometre, family-friendly event that takes place in over 15 in-person and virtual locations across Canada. Right now, youth in Canada are in crisis. One that affects us all. Help should not be hard to find.

No matter where a young person lives, or what they’re experiencing, they deserve support that recognizes their unique mental health needs.

Kids Help Phone has an ambition to transform access to more equitable resources through the power of technology, data and innovation. With our Canada-wide community of supporters, we’re talking about radical landscape change to Canada’s mental health ecosystem.

With your contribution to youth mental health at BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk, we can unlock hope for more young people to thrive, explore their identity and navigate life in an increasingly complex world. Together.

To participate in the Walk, you can register, donate, join a team or create your own team today! Visit WalkSoKidsCanTalk.ca for more information.

