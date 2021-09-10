Stollery Mighty Millions Block Party

104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support the 7th Annual Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation's Mighty Millions Lottery!

Get your ticket and help support the Stollery Children's Hospital provide expert care to kids and families from backyards across Alberta.

Buy your ticket before the Bonus Prize Deadline on September 24th for your chance to win even more - with a pair of lower-level season seats for the upcoming Edmonton Oilers season... plus a 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak AND $25,000 CASH, as well as more than 2,000 other incredible prizes!

Check out all of the prizes, deadlines, showhome hours, more info, and get your tickets here .

Plus, don't forget to visit 104.9 Virgin Radio at this year's $2.5 million Grand Prize Showhome at #2-3466 Keswick Blvd on September 23rd!