-6°C
104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support Straight No Chaser, March 13th at the Winspear Centre!

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser finally hit the road in-person this year after a year of pandemic cancellations! Back in the High Life! will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform that song in-person plus tracks from last year's album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites, with a setlist changing each night!

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM... but we want to make sure you get your tickets before anyone else with an exclusive presale! Presale runs Thursday, January 13 from 10 AM -10 PM with the code word: SNCSPRING

