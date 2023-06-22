Tim's Camp Day 2023

104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support Tim Horton's Camp Day 2023!

Camp Day® has become an iconic program across the country in which Canadians come together to raise funds to support youth from underserved communities at Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps was established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential.Through a multi-year Summer, School and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive

When you buy a Tims coffee on Camp Day, 100% of the proceeds will help send youth to a multi-year life-changing experience at Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

July 19th, buy a hot or iced coffee at Tims, 100% of proceeds help change youths’ lives

More information at their website here!