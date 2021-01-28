July 6-10 | Edmonton Convention Centre



104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support the World Diversity in Leadership Conference taking place at the Edmonton Convention Centre from July 6 - 10!



For the first time ever, Edmonton is hosting the World Diversity in Leadership Conference with the theme “Importance of Diverse Workforce in Economic Recovery”. Come and learn from interactive sessions, in-depth cases, and inspiring presentations by acknowledged thought leaders & researchers.



Through this conference, you will find out how your D&I strategy can align to support both business and culture, learn how to create a culture of respect that mitigates against bullying and harassment, discover ways to recognize unconscious bias within yourself, others, and the organization and much more!



Register now at diversityconference.ca