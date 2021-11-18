Chocolate Escapade

iHeartRadio

Fresh, small-batch, handcrafted confections are all you will find here. There is nothing in this world like freshly made chocolate. Once you've had it, your perspective will be forever-changed.
Currently offering curbside pickup.

Business phone number

(780) 4320346

Business hours

Pickup time arranged with customer

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 1620 Lacombe Crt NW
City: Edmonton
State / Province: AB
Postal / Zip Code: T6R3T4
Country: Canada

Business website

www.chocolateescapade.com
 
