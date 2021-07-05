Rice To Go Chinese Restaurant
Business features
We are new local business, servicing authentic Chinese Food for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery only. We locates in the West End of Edmonton. Come and visit us and let’s support local together!
Business phone number
(780) 3418888
Business hours
11:30am - 9pm
Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)
Street Address: 6919 172 Street NW
Business website