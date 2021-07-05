iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
15°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Rice To Go Chinese Restaurant

supportYegBorder

Business features

We are new local business, servicing authentic Chinese Food for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery only. We locates in the West End of Edmonton. Come and visit us and let’s support local together!

Business phone number

(780) 3418888

Business hours

11:30am - 9pm

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 6919 172 Street NW
City: Edmonton
State / Province: AB
Postal / Zip Code: T5T5Y1
Country: Canada

Business website

ricetogoyeg.ca
 
SupportYEG Teaser
SupportYEG Teaser