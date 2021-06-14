iHeartRadio

18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049
Business features

A place to interact with regional, seasonal cuisine and those who prepare it. Restaurant Yarrow is a restaurant by Ben Staley.The restaurant exclusively serves a tasting menu, ranging between 20-25 servings. We prepare an evolving menu each night, and serve all of our guests together. Plus a phenomenal intimate cocktail bar.

Business phone number

(578) 881.8282

Business hours

5-10

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 101 - 10544 114 Street Northwest
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code:  T5H 3J7
Country: Canada

Business website

https://restaurantyarrow.com/
 
