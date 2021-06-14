Yarrow
A place to interact with regional, seasonal cuisine and those who prepare it. Restaurant Yarrow is a restaurant by Ben Staley.The restaurant exclusively serves a tasting menu, ranging between 20-25 servings. We prepare an evolving menu each night, and serve all of our guests together. Plus a phenomenal intimate cocktail bar.
(578) 881.8282
5-10
Street Address: 101 - 10544 114 Street Northwest
