Baby Experts

Business features

Whether you need help with feeding, lactation, sleep, baby care, prematurity, or complex post-NICU follow-up, we enjoy providing you with the professional tools you need to be confident and successful in your goals. You should be enjoying this special time with your little one(s), not stressing! We also offer hospital-grade double breast pump rentals (Medela Symphony).

Business phone number

(780) 6190544

Business hours

8am-9pm

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: PO Box 73087
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T5T 3X1

Business website

www.babyexperts.ca
 
