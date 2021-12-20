iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-20°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Dr. Lon Riemer - St Albert Dentist

supportYegBorder

Business features

Dr. Lon Riemer is your St. Albert Dentist of choice, focusing on family dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and teeth whitening. Visit us today!

Business phone number

(780) 4580682

Business hours

Monday - Thursday: 8:00AM to 4:30PM, Friday: 8AM to 4PM, Weekends: Closed

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 231-7 Saint Anne Street
City: St. Albert
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T8N 2X4
Country: Canada

Business website

https://drriemer.ca/
 
7
SupportYEG Teaser
SupportYEG Teaser