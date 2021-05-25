iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Smilemakers Dental Centre

supportYegBorder

Business features

Smilemakers dental centre is a modern dental center, representing considerable authority in modern diagnostics and treatment of dental and oral issues. We offer thorough administrations from all dentistry fields and high-end dental gear; all administrations are given in an agreeable climate. New patients are invited to a free oral wellbeing discussion.
We are placed in Fort Saskatchewan and have been providing excellent dental care for many years. You can get in touch with us for dental treatment in Fort Saskatchewan today to make a new online appointment.

Business phone number

(780) 9976453

Business hours

Monday:10:00am - 3:00pm Tuesday:12:00pm - 8:00pm Wednesday:9:00am - 4:00pm Thursday:9:00am - 4:00pm Friday:9:00am - 4:00pm Saturday:9:00am - 5:00pm

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: #144, 10404 99 Ave, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 3W2, Canada
City: Fort Saskatchewan
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T8L 3W2
Country: Canada

Business website

https://www.99smiledentist.ca/
 
SupportYEG Teaser
SupportYEG Teaser