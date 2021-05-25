Smilemakers Dental Centre
Business features
Smilemakers dental centre is a modern dental center, representing considerable authority in modern diagnostics and treatment of dental and oral issues. We offer thorough administrations from all dentistry fields and high-end dental gear; all administrations are given in an agreeable climate. New patients are invited to a free oral wellbeing discussion.
Business phone number
(780) 9976453
Business hours
Monday:10:00am - 3:00pm Tuesday:12:00pm - 8:00pm Wednesday:9:00am - 4:00pm Thursday:9:00am - 4:00pm Friday:9:00am - 4:00pm Saturday:9:00am - 5:00pm
Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)
Street Address: #144, 10404 99 Ave, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 3W2, Canada
Business website