Summit Physiotherapy & Massage Therapy

-26°C
Business features

We offer both TelePhysio and in-person appointments. We've changed our clinic's in person layout and check-in routine to improve social-distancing. We continue to maintain diligent cleaning and disinfecting practices to keep all patients and staff safe.

Business phone number

(780) 4591066

Business hours

Monday: 7:00am-8:30pm, Tuesday to Thursday: 7:00am-8:00pm, Friday: 7:00am-4:30pm, Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: #202-200 Boudreau Road
City: St. Albert
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T8N 6B9
Country: Canada

Business website

https://summitphysiotherapy.ca/
 
