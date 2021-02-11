Summit Physiotherapy & Massage Therapy
|
Business features
|
We offer both TelePhysio and in-person appointments. We've changed our clinic's in person layout and check-in routine to improve social-distancing. We continue to maintain diligent cleaning and disinfecting practices to keep all patients and staff safe.
|
Business phone number
|
(780) 4591066
|
Business hours
|
Monday: 7:00am-8:30pm, Tuesday to Thursday: 7:00am-8:00pm, Friday: 7:00am-4:30pm, Saturday & Sunday: Closed
|
Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)
|
Street Address: #202-200 Boudreau Road
|
Business website