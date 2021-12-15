iHeartRadio

Action Security Locksmiths

supportYegBorder

Business features

With on staff journeyman locksmiths, we proudly support the locksmith apprentice trade. Our mobile licensed locksmith technicians provide on site service such as: key cutting lock re-keys master key systems security key systems home open ups door repair door reinforcement a variety of home and commercial door and window hardware repair and replacements ADA Door Operators Access Control Systems

Business phone number

(780) 4519292

Business hours

Weekdays: 8AM to 5PM, Weekends: Closed

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 11216 142 St NW
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T5M 1T9
Country: Canada

Business website

https://www.actionsecuritylock.com/
 
