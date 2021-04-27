CertaPro Painters Edmonton

Business features

CertaPro Painters is locally owned and operated by Nicole Mozel and Khaled Youssef. We started our small business with the CertaPro Painters franchise in 2013 and are proud to have grown to be rated one of the top painters in Edmonton. Our team specializes in interior and exterior painting, residential and commercial painting. Our Certainty Service System makes the process easy from start to finish. Now offering remote or in-person estimates. We are open and all staff are operating under our national health, safety, and cleaning basics.