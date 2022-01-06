iHeartRadio

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

LCF Flooring

We believe in quality, service, integrity above all else. We demand the most out of all of our installation teams as well as sales and coordinating staff to ensure the product delivered to the end line customer is worthy of our brand. We will keep your expectations exceeded, your project on time and on budget. We take all efforts to minimize our carbon footprint and have many flooring options sourced from sustainable resources and labor for a project everyone wins with. Providing removal, site prep, installation, service work and all things in between we have the knowledge and tools for all projects big and small.

Business phone number

(587) 7150990

Business hours

Mon-Fri: 9AM TO 6PM, Sat 9AM to 3PM, Sunday: Closed

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 10512 178 Street NW
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T5S 2H1

Business website

lcfflooring.ca
 
