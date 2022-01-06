LCF Flooring

Business features

We believe in quality, service, integrity above all else. We demand the most out of all of our installation teams as well as sales and coordinating staff to ensure the product delivered to the end line customer is worthy of our brand. We will keep your expectations exceeded, your project on time and on budget. We take all efforts to minimize our carbon footprint and have many flooring options sourced from sustainable resources and labor for a project everyone wins with. Providing removal, site prep, installation, service work and all things in between we have the knowledge and tools for all projects big and small.