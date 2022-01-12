iHeartRadio

CSL Sewer Cleaner

supportYegBorder

Business features

We are a local Drain & sewer company dealing with all your drainage problems. Professional trained staff. Offering Sewer & Drain cleaning of all drains along with Sewer camera inspections and pipe locating. Same day service. Flat rate charges and no overtime charges 24hrs a day.

Business phone number

(780) 999-6925

Business hours

Open 24 Hours

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 7515 136 Ave NW,
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T5C 2K6
Country: Canada

Business website

https://cslsewercleaner.com/
 
