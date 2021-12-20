iHeartRadio

Edmonton Bag Spa

supportYegBorder

Business features

Edmonton Bag Spa is a company that specializes in luxury Designer handbag cleaning, repair and restoration such as Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Valentino, YSL, Gucci, Givenchy and many more. The founder is a Designer Handbag Collector herself and passionate about sustainable fashion. She encourages her Edmonton Bag Spa clients all over Canada & States to become more conscious on the impact of waste in our environment. And by buying and restoring Pre-loved luxury handbags and using them for years naturally reduce carbon footprint. Yardley also believes that if there's something every woman deserves in their life, it is a little luxury.

Business phone number

(1) 5872022800

Business hours

10am to 8pm

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 7503 Getty Gate
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T5T4S8
Country: Canada

Business website

https://www.facebook.com/EdmontonBagSpa
 
