Business features

Edmonton Bag Spa is a company that specializes in luxury Designer handbag cleaning, repair and restoration such as Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Valentino, YSL, Gucci, Givenchy and many more. The founder is a Designer Handbag Collector herself and passionate about sustainable fashion. She encourages her Edmonton Bag Spa clients all over Canada & States to become more conscious on the impact of waste in our environment. And by buying and restoring Pre-loved luxury handbags and using them for years naturally reduce carbon footprint. Yardley also believes that if there's something every woman deserves in their life, it is a little luxury.