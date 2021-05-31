iHeartRadio

Girls In Sports AB

supportYegBorder

Business features

We help increase girls participation in sport through consulting with local sports organizations, proving virtual mentorship opportunities for girls and confidence building programs for girls ages 10-13.

Business phone number

(587) 9865765

Business hours

Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: N/A
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T6X2B5
Country: Canada

Business website

www.girlsinsportab.ca
 
