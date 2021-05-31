Girls In Sports AB
|
Business features
|
We help increase girls participation in sport through consulting with local sports organizations, proving virtual mentorship opportunities for girls and confidence building programs for girls ages 10-13.
|
Business phone number
|
(587) 9865765
|
Business hours
|
Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
|
Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)
|
Street Address: N/A
|
Business website