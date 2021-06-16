iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
22°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Green Victory Ltd

supportYegBorder

Business features

Locally owned & operated Pet Waste Removal Company serving Edmonton and surrounding areas. Services include One-time, Bi-Weekly,Weekly for Pet Waste. Also provide weekly, Bi-weekly lawn care, Detaching gardening. You can sign up for monthly or one time services for any busy person needing some help. We believe in & guarantee exceptional service everytime. Please feel free to contact us today.  

Business phone number

(587) 5011700

Business hours

7:00 to 7:00 Daily

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 9160 63 Ave NW
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T6E 0G4
Country: Canada

Business website

greenvictory.ca
 
SupportYEG Teaser
SupportYEG Teaser