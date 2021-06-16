Green Victory Ltd
|
Business features
|
Locally owned & operated Pet Waste Removal Company serving Edmonton and surrounding areas. Services include One-time, Bi-Weekly,Weekly for Pet Waste. Also provide weekly, Bi-weekly lawn care, Detaching gardening. You can sign up for monthly or one time services for any busy person needing some help. We believe in & guarantee exceptional service everytime. Please feel free to contact us today.
|
Business phone number
|
(587) 5011700
|
Business hours
|
7:00 to 7:00 Daily
|
Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)
|
Street Address: 9160 63 Ave NW
|
Business website
|
greenvictory.ca