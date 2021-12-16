Recruitment Partners
|
Business features
|
Recruitment Partners Inc. is participating in two fundraising events this holiday season! Our recruiters love the holiday spirit of giving, that’s why both offices are raising funds for their organization of choice! Our Edmonton and Calgary offices have both chosen a charitable organization to raise money for that is near and dear to our recruiters’ hearts!
|
Business phone number
|
(780) 7585888
|
Business hours
|
Weekdays: 8:30 AM to 5PM, Weekends: Closed
|
Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)
|
Street Address: multiple locations
|
Business website