Septech Solutions Canada Inc
SepTech gives clients a proven septic repair alternative to costly septic system replacement. We analyze each property and will design a system to remediate and repair as needed to restore function, dry up wet spots and soggy fields, and return septic function to what it once was. Proven systems, guaranteed results.
(587) 8050608
Open 24/7
Street Address: 53173 Range Road 213 Bay, 17
