Weldco-Beales Manufacturing (WBM)

Weldco-Beales Manufacturing designs and manufactures specialized heavy equipment attachments for OEM's dedicated to servicing the construction, resource, forestry, mining, scrap recycling and road maintenance industries.

Business phone number

(780) 4545244

Business hours

Mon to Fri: 8AM - 5PM, Sat to Sun: Closed

Business address (if your business has multiple locations, please enter “multiple locations” in the "Street Address" line)

Street Address: 12155 154 St
City: Edmonton
State / Province: Alberta
Postal / Zip Code: T5V 1J3
Country: Canada

Business website

https://weldco-beales.com/
 
