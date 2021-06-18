iHeartRadio

19°C
10 Years Since Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ - What's She Up To Now?

rebeca

 

I remember that fateful week in 2011. I was in grade 9 shop class, the song had just gone viral and all the radio stations were talking about it and blasting it throughout the city. 

Everyone loved to hate the song, it grew into a huge meme and was a turning point in Internet culture. 

It was a BIG deal! Rebecca Black ended up in Katy Perry’s music video for Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)!

 

These days, RB is releasing a queer pop 6-song collection called Rebecca Black Was Here, serving as a reintroduction of sorts for her. 

Earlier this year, she released a remix of the track along with Dorian Electra.

