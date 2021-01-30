iHeartRadio

100% Indigenous-Run Mask Manufacturing Plant Opening in Alberta

youngs

 

Jacob Faithful has already made his name as a co-founder of the Grammy-nominated drumming group Young Spirits Singers, and now he has another great venture on his plate. 

 

Many people in his community (from 11 different First Nations in Frog Lake) have relied on him during the pandemic to be their access point to masks and hand sanitizer. 

 

Over the past months, Faithful has been going through the process of starting Canada’s first mask manufacturing plant on a reserve, and Canada’s first 100% Indigenous-run manufacturing plant! When the plant opens, they will also be employing at least 20 Indigenous community members.

 

Also, pre-order masks that have been designed by Natasha Root, an Indigenous artist from Quebec! The design is gorgeous, and this really is a fully Canadian company through and through. 

 

PRE-ORDER THE GORGEOUS LOCALLY-MADE MASKS HERE!

 

CTV Edmonton article HERE

https://youngspiritsupplies.com/products/warmourstreets-young-spirit-supplies

