iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
17°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

124 Grand Market is Back for the Summertime

cans

 

124 Grand Market is a go ahead this year! 

Every Thursday (starting MAY 13) from 4p-8p you can check out all the awesome locally made food and local businesses in a very cool area of the city. 

Everything from meat pies to flowers, you’ll never know what’s your favourite until you check it out!

 

Here are the safety measures in place, in addition to stretching the area to 125 St and 108 Ave:

 

-Two metres physical distancing

-Monitored and limited traffic

-Regular cleaning and sanitation

-Mandatory face coverings

Contests