iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-6°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

3 Days left to get your letters to Santa

Canada Post

You might want to hurry up and get those letters to Santa says Canada Post. 

As of 12/7/2021 there is 3 days left to get those letters off! 

Send your Santa letters no later than December 10, 2021 to receive a reply before the holidays.

---

Include a return address in your letter and Santa will send you a letter back. 

This is the address to send to:

Santa Claus
North Pole
H0H 0H0
Canada 

For more info visit the site here: https://www.canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/en/our-company/giving-back-to-our-communities/write-a-letter-to-santa.page

12

Contests