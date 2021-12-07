3 Days left to get your letters to Santa

You might want to hurry up and get those letters to Santa says Canada Post.

As of 12/7/2021 there is 3 days left to get those letters off!

Send your Santa letters no later than December 10, 2021 to receive a reply before the holidays.

---

Include a return address in your letter and Santa will send you a letter back.

This is the address to send to:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada

For more info visit the site here: https://www.canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/en/our-company/giving-back-to-our-communities/write-a-letter-to-santa.page