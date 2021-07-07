4-Day Workweek Trial in Iceland Proved Successful

The trials took more than 2500 workers from places like preschools, offices, social service providers and hospitals from 2015 to 2019 and paid them the same amount for shorter hours (35-36 hours a week instead of 40) and productivity remained the same or improved in the majority of workplaces.

The trials led to unions renegotiating working patterns and now 86% of their workforce has moved to shorter hours for the same pay or are moving in that direction.

Microsoft trialed a 4 day workweek in Japan in 2019 and said that productivity went up be 40% by sales per employee compared to the same time as the previous year.

Other trials for 4 day workweeks are being done now in other countries like New Zealand and Spain.

I volunteer to do this study in Canada… just saying.

- Katie Stanners

