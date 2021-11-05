5 Edmonton Holiday Events to Hit Up this Festive Season
Even though the snow is a little late this season - doesn’t mean we can’t still dive into the Holiday vibes!
Last year unfortunately due to the pandemic many of these joyus activities were cancelled. However it looks like this year organizers are able to pull off their events safely with COVID-19 protocaul. I’m planning on hitting up all of these this year, nothing like sparkly lights and cheery music to say Tis’ the Season! - @mariah.mae
GLOW EDMONTON - Holiday Festival of Lights & Merry Makers Market
Nov 24 - Jan 2, 2022
U of A’s Botanic Gardens Luminaria
No 7 - Jan 9, 2022
Edmonton Valley Zoo Zoominescence
Dec 3 - Jan 2, 2022
Second Chance Animal Rescue Society’s Holiday Market
Nov 6-7
Edmonton’s Annual Holiday Market
Nov 26 - Dec 12