5 Edmonton Holiday Events to Hit Up this Festive Season

VIA : glow_edmonton/ uabotanicgarden/ scars_care/

 

Even though the snow is a little late this season - doesn’t mean we can’t still dive into the Holiday vibes! 

Last year unfortunately due to the pandemic many of these joyus activities were cancelled. However it looks like this year organizers are able to pull off their events safely with COVID-19 protocaul. I’m planning on hitting up all of these this year, nothing like sparkly lights and cheery music to say Tis’ the Season! -  @mariah.mae 

 

GLOW EDMONTON - Holiday Festival of Lights & Merry Makers Market 

Nov 24 - Jan 2, 2022

U of A’s Botanic Gardens Luminaria 

No 7 - Jan 9, 2022

Edmonton Valley Zoo Zoominescence 

Dec 3 - Jan 2, 2022 

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society’s Holiday Market 

Nov 6-7 

Edmonton’s Annual Holiday Market 

Nov 26 - Dec 12 

 

 

 

