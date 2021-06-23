A BC Woman has Created Dog Friendly Beer for Your 'Furry BFF'
Shannon Edmonstone is running her business from Cranbrook, British Columbia (I used to live there forever ago and it’s fabulous) and is now shipping “Canine Craft” nationwide!
I honestly can’t get over how many fabulous puns are tied into this product, if you check out Canine Crafts website, the first thing you’ll see is “the PAWhibition is over '' - and that just cracked me up…
Shannon describes the story behind the unique product as her husband's love for beer and also their dog Harleys. So she decided to create a beer Harley could safely enjoy, check it out! - @mariah.mae
VIA : https://caninecraft.ca/