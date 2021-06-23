iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
19°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

A BC Woman has Created Dog Friendly Beer for Your 'Furry BFF'

VIA : https://caninecraft.ca/

 

Shannon Edmonstone is running her business from Cranbrook, British Columbia (I used to live there forever ago and it’s fabulous) and is now shipping “Canine Craft” nationwide! 

I honestly can’t get over how many fabulous puns are tied into this product, if you check out Canine Crafts website, the first thing you’ll see is “the PAWhibition is over '' - and that just cracked me up… 

Shannon describes the story behind the unique product as her husband's love for beer and also their dog Harleys. So she decided to create a beer Harley could safely enjoy, check it out! - @mariah.mae

 

 

 

 

 

VIA : https://caninecraft.ca/

VIA : https://caninecraft.ca/

Contests