A new all-natural wine bar is coming to Edmonton

@scottiewarman Scott Warman via Unsplash

Call your wine loving friends up cause its about to get tasty! Seriously we've never seen anything like this before and are so excited ourselves to give it a try once it opens!  

Curiocity Edmonton reports Darling Wine Bar will be coming to the Y.E.G. and will be popping up on Whyte Ave!

Their website is super vague but says it is coming Summer 2021? Are you interested! Gonna go with your friends?

https://www.darlingwinebar.ca/ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DARLING (@darlingwinebar)

