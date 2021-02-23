A New Dating App where Tinder meets TikTok

A new dating platform is stepping forward called Snack. It is a video-driven dating app being described as “Tinder Meets TikTok.” Users can share videos of themselves and match with others. The company believes videos promote authenticity, transparency and trust. The app is aimed at Gen Z 18-24.

The founder of Snack is Vancouver-based Kimberly Kaplan who was apart of the executive team at Plenty of Fish which sold in 2015 for $575 million.

The company describes Snack as an evolution and says tinder is your parents dating app. The app moves away from swiping and into a TikTok-style interface. So far Snack has received $3.5 million in funding.

- Katie Stanners