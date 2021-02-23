iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
104104
Sms*

A New Dating App where Tinder meets TikTok

https://www.thesnackapp.com/

A new dating platform is stepping forward called Snack. It is a video-driven dating app being described as “Tinder Meets TikTok.” Users can share videos of themselves and match with others. The company believes videos promote authenticity, transparency and trust. The app is aimed at Gen Z 18-24.

The founder of Snack is Vancouver-based Kimberly Kaplan who was apart of the executive team at Plenty of Fish which sold in 2015 for $575 million.

The company describes Snack as an evolution and says tinder is your parents dating app. The app moves away from swiping and into a TikTok-style interface. So far Snack has received $3.5 million in funding.

- Katie Stanners

 

SOURCE AND MORE DETAILS: Daily Hive Vancouver

 

Contests