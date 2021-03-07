AB Gov Preparing to Nix Paper AB Health Cards

The conversation around nixing the flimsy paper AB Healthcare cards has ramped up in recent years, and it looks like the AB government is taking steps this year toward that goal!

If you've had yours since you were born, there's a good chance that it hasn't held up to the weathering and the elements as well as a plastic one would. BC gives out plastic ones, and Manitoba is another province that has stuck with the paper ones.

In the document outlining the UCP's provincial budget for the upcoming year, it outlines a modernization of the health cards by adding "personal health numbers to driver's licences and identification cards".

