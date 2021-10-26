Air Canada is Offering Self Administered COVID-19 Travel Test Kits

When you’re coming back into Canada from your trip, instead of hunting down a clinic for a test while on your vacay, pack this in your bag ahead of time!

Let’s say you’re heading down to Vegas next year, maybe even Hawaii, or a trip to Disney World! The last thing you want to do is spend an extra one of your vacation days hunting down a clinic, in unfamiliar territory for a COVID test!

Air Canada has partnered with Switch Health to offer self administered COVID-19 tests. You can pack these tests in your bag with you for when you want to re-enter Canada!

Pack the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Test Kit in your bag with you for about 120$ - the test takes 45 minutes to get results back, and you can do it all from your phone! The government of Canada has listed Reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification OR (RT-LAMP) tests as an acceptable type of molecular tests for re-entry into Canada. - @mariah.mae