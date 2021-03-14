Al Fresco on 4th is Holding a Spring Market!
You can chill out at Al Fresco on 4th this month!
A Taste of Al Fresco is their special market happening Saturday Mar 27 - 28 (10a-3p), complete with hot drinks, warming stations, ice sculptures and extended patios!
Usually the market only happens in the summer time, but they want to celebrate the end of winter and support local makers/artisans/businesses!
Make sure you catch the art installations along the street and in Michael Phair Park (maybe snag a photo op), and see the window concerts happening!
Are you a small producer or creator looking for a cool place to sell your goods? Apply to be a vendor at our Al Fresco #on4th market this summer! https://t.co/cqLsWQ9BVq— 4thStPromenade (@4thStPromenade) March 11, 2021
