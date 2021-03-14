iHeartRadio

Al Fresco on 4th is Holding a Spring Market!

EwO7UGTVcAcr7on

 

You can chill out at Al Fresco on 4th this month! 

A Taste of Al Fresco is their special market happening Saturday Mar 27 - 28 (10a-3p), complete with hot drinks, warming stations, ice sculptures and extended patios!

Usually the market only happens in the summer time, but they want to celebrate the end of winter and support local makers/artisans/businesses! 

Make sure you catch the art installations along the street and in Michael Phair Park (maybe snag a photo op), and see the window concerts happening!

