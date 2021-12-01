Alberta is banning Photo Radar on residential streets and more changes
Expect to see these changes come into effect for 2022. Here is what you need to know!
- restrictions on photo radar use in transition zones and on residential roads with less than 50 km/h speed limits
- restrictions do not apply to school, playground or construction zones
- eliminating double ticketing within five minutes
- mandating all photo radar enforcement vehicles be clearly visible
- requiring rationale and data for sites to justify the use of photo radar
