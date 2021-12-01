iHeartRadio

Alberta is banning Photo Radar on residential streets and more changes

CTV Edmonton

Expect to see these changes come into effect for 2022. Here is what you need to know!  

  • restrictions on photo radar use in transition zones and on residential roads with less than 50 km/h speed limits
    • restrictions do not apply to school, playground or construction zones
  • eliminating double ticketing within five minutes
  • mandating all photo radar enforcement vehicles be clearly visible
  • requiring rationale and data for sites to justify the use of photo radar 

Are you excited about the changes coming into effect? Let us know in the comments! 

