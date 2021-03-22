Alberta not moving forward with step 3 reopening

Monday - March 22, 2021 during the Covid 19 AB update it was announced by Tyler Shandro that Alberta will not be moving forward with step 3 just yet.

The reasoning provided was hospitalizations are not declining at the moment. For more on the story catch CTV News tonight at 5 and 6PM.

