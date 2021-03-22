Alberta not moving forward with step 3 reopening
Monday - March 22, 2021 during the Covid 19 AB update it was announced by Tyler Shandro that Alberta will not be moving forward with step 3 just yet.
The reasoning provided was hospitalizations are not declining at the moment. For more on the story catch CTV News tonight at 5 and 6PM.
BREAKING: Alberta is NOT moving forward with Step 3 of the reopening plan. Health Minister Tyler Shandro says that step can be considered only when hospitalizations are declining. They aren't. "It's a warning sign we must take seriously," he said. #COVID19AB— Kevin Nimmock (@KevinCTV) March 22, 2021
LIVE - update from @CMOH_Alberta Dr. Deena Hinshaw and officials on #COVID19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. The latest information is also available at https://t.co/sq9X3Ixrx2 #COVID19AB https://t.co/sLPSBgo0XI— Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) March 22, 2021