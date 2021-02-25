iHeartRadio

Alberta Parks starts taking camping reservations next week

https://www.pexels.com/photo/two-pink-and-gray-camping-chairs-2662816/

Oh hell yes I’m excited for summer and for camping!! Remember last year though what a nightmare it was to try to book a camping spot? Well it’s time to mentally prepare for it again. Reservations for Alberta Parks starts next week!

 

  • Individual campsite reservations start Thursday, March 4th

  • Comfort Camping reservations start on Friday, March 5th

  • Backcountry camping can be reserved up to 90 days in advance of your scheduled arrival date

  • Group Camping bookings still remain closed at the time due to COVID.

 

For more details and to reserve your spot visit AlbertaParks.ca

 

SO EXCITED!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

