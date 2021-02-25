Alberta Parks starts taking camping reservations next week
Oh hell yes I’m excited for summer and for camping!! Remember last year though what a nightmare it was to try to book a camping spot? Well it’s time to mentally prepare for it again. Reservations for Alberta Parks starts next week!
Individual campsite reservations start Thursday, March 4th
Comfort Camping reservations start on Friday, March 5th
Backcountry camping can be reserved up to 90 days in advance of your scheduled arrival date
Group Camping bookings still remain closed at the time due to COVID.
For more details and to reserve your spot visit AlbertaParks.ca
SO EXCITED!