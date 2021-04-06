Alberta returns to phase 1 - here is what changes

April 6, 2021 Alberta has announced it is returning back to phase 1 of restrictions.

Effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 6, updated mandatory health measures go into effect for retail, fitness and performance activities. Effective at noon on Friday, April 9, restaurants will be restricted to providing only takeout, delivery and patio service.

Alberta will remain in Step 1 with restaurant restrictions until further notice. Health officials will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 to assess whether additional action is needed to reduce transmission.

Step 1 restrictions

The following mandatory public health measures come into effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 6:

Retail

Retail services must reduce customer capacity to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy, with a minimum of five customers permitted. Curbside pickup, delivery and online services are encouraged.

Shopping malls will be limited to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Indoor fitness

Only one-on-one training with an individual or household is permitted for indoor fitness activities (e.g., fitness in dance studios, training figure skating on ice, one-on-one lessons).

No drop-in activities or unsupervised individual fitness.

Group fitness, high or low intensity, is not allowed.

Outdoor physical activity is allowed with up to 10 people, provided physical distancing is maintained between households.

Adult performance activities

Adult performance activities are not permitted. Performance activities include dancing, singing, acting, playing a musical instrument and any rehearsal or theatrical performances.

The following mandatory public health measures come into effect at noon on Friday, April 9:

Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafés

Indoor in-person service is no longer permitted Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services are permitted. Outdoor patio dining is also allowed. Tables and dining parties must be two metres apart or separated by an impermeable barrier that will prevent droplet transmission. Household members only, or two close contacts of someone who lives alone. Contact information must be collected from one person of the dining party.



The following mandatory public health measures remain in effect unchanged:

Places of worship

All places of worship will continue to be limited to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy for in-person attendance. Virtual or online services are strongly encouraged. Drive-in services where individuals do not leave their vehicles and adhere to guidance will be permissible and are not subject to capacity restrictions.



Social gatherings

Indoor social gatherings continue to be prohibited.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 participants, provided physical distancing and other measures continue to be followed.

Personal and wellness services

Personal and wellness services can be open for appointment only. This includes hair salons, nail salons, massage, tattoos and piercing.

Health services, including physiotherapy or acupuncture, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services, child care, and not-for-profit community kitchens or charitable kitchens can remain open for in-person attendance.

Indoor and outdoor children’s sport and performance