Alberta’s Own ‘Balzac Billy’ Predicts More Winter for Alberta

VIA : bluegrasscgy •

 

Groundhog Day, a day where somehow North Amercians rely on the opinions of rodents to predict how much longer we await the upcoming spring season. Balzac Billy is a popular public figure for our neighbours to the south in the community of Balzac. 

via GIPHY

 

He is apparently the trustworthy source for Alberta’s Groundhog Day predictions - even though he’s actually some type of ground SQUIRREL. Take a look, six more weeks of winter apparently - @mariah.mae 

 

 

 

