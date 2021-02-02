Alberta’s Own ‘Balzac Billy’ Predicts More Winter for Alberta
Groundhog Day, a day where somehow North Amercians rely on the opinions of rodents to predict how much longer we await the upcoming spring season. Balzac Billy is a popular public figure for our neighbours to the south in the community of Balzac.
He is apparently the trustworthy source for Alberta’s Groundhog Day predictions - even though he’s actually some type of ground SQUIRREL. Take a look, six more weeks of winter apparently - @mariah.mae