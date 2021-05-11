iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Alberta’s Worst Road Social Media Contest

http://drivingimprovement.ca/

The province wide contest is being put on by The Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association. They are looking for you to nominate Alberta's Worst Road!

 

When it is safe to do so take a pic of the worst road and post it to social media and use the hashtag #AlbertaFixOurRoads. Make sure to include the location and a few words about why it’s the Worst Road in Alberta.
Photos can only be roadways not sidewalks or parking lots.

The Worst Road will be announced in June.

For more details on the contest visit www.drivingimprovement.ca

- Katie Stanners

 

 

 

Contests