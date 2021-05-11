Alberta’s Worst Road Social Media Contest

The province wide contest is being put on by The Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association. They are looking for you to nominate Alberta's Worst Road!

Tired of pesky potholes and crummy cracks? Safely take a photo of AB's worst road and tag #AlbertaFixOurRoads. Learn more at https://t.co/tuGpmfiqMp pic.twitter.com/XC6Wdk6h3S — ARHCA (@AB_Roadbuilders) May 5, 2021

When it is safe to do so take a pic of the worst road and post it to social media and use the hashtag #AlbertaFixOurRoads. Make sure to include the location and a few words about why it’s the Worst Road in Alberta.

Photos can only be roadways not sidewalks or parking lots.

The Worst Road will be announced in June.

For more details on the contest visit www.drivingimprovement.ca

- Katie Stanners