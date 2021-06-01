Alberta stage 1 reopening today - Here’s some of the things you can do

June 1st seems a little more hopeful! Our boy Ty Jordan let us know how patios are going to work and they are officially open as of today which is exciting because today in Edmonton it’s supposed to be 28 and tomorrow is supposed to be 31 so it’s going to be hot and I want to be sippin’ patio drinks. 4 people per table max from your cohort or if you live alone 2 close contacts.

Starting today some of the city spray parks will re-open. Also golf courses will allow golfers to play with players outside their cohort. More on this here!

Places of worship are allowed their capacity up to 15% of fire code. And retail stores are back up to 15% capacity again.

Want to have people over? You can do it outdoors and up to 10 people!

Outdoor physical and recreation activities are allowed in groups of up to 10. I know my daughters dance class is reopening to in person too which she is very excited about.

Also time to get pampered. Personal and wellness services are reopening like hair salons, nails, I know my laser hair spa is reopening (THANK GOD!) Appointments are required and places aren’t allowed to take walk ins.

Wedding Ceremonies are back up to 10 people including the officiant. Funeral Services are up to 20 people not including facility staff and organizers who are not considered guests.

If things go well Stage 2 could come as early as June 10th – which is 60% of the population having at least one dose of the vaccine and hospitalizations are at 500 and also declining.

- Katie Stanners