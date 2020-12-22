iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-7°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Alberta wide 50/50s announced for each World Juniors game

Via TSN Bell Media

We love 50/50's more than anything on this Earth here in Alberta.  

I don't believe you if you try to say we love anything more than that. We don't. The numbers and records we've set in the past few months proves we are the 50/50 hub of the entire World! 

With the World Juniors set to kick off shortly we are gearing up for 50/50's once again here in Alberta. Hockey Canada has partnered with Hockey Alberta Foundation to run the 50/50 draw! 

50/50 tickets will be able for purchase https://hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/team-canada/men/junior/2020-21/win/5050 online here! 

 

Contests