iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Albertans share photos of Northern Lights on social media

Wendy Love-Carpenter @wlc6029 https://twitter.com/wlc6029/status/1455147341304852487/photo/1

The Northern Lights!

This time of year!

In our province.

Beautiful!

I live downtown and didnt get any good shots but check out these photos shared by Albertans. 

12

Contests