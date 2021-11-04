Albertans share photos of Northern Lights on social media
The Northern Lights!
This time of year!
In our province.
Beautiful!
I live downtown and didnt get any good shots but check out these photos shared by Albertans.
Northern lights in my old neighborhood in #Edmonton last night! #Windermere #NorthernLights #Alberta— 🌼Su (@UpNorthHiker) November 4, 2021
Believe or not I have never seen northern lights myself despite having lived in Alberta for four years. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G00CD0e8XT
Northern lights over Edmonton pic.twitter.com/c6B7uP8vOJ— Wendy Love-Carpenter (@wlc6029) November 1, 2021
Lady Aurora with her full glory! #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #astrophoto #astrophotography #NightPhotography #skypoetry #Yeg #Edmonton #aurorainEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ce9Wnx9Ipi— MDas (@streetbiologist) November 4, 2021
Year 10: day 83: Aurora over Edmonton#AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #yeg #ExploreEdmonton #NaturePhotography pic.twitter.com/U5SPxxkxv0— Dr Clare Gibson (she/her) (@CG_Creative) November 4, 2021
Aurora Borealis— Dohitha Yapa (@dohithayapa) November 4, 2021
04th November 2021
Belgravia, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada#Aurora #NothernLights #AuroraBorealis #Edmonton #Alberta #Canada pic.twitter.com/bBNYJdB6Vy
"The Phoenix"— Mark Jinks (@markjinksphoto) November 4, 2021
Last night was incredible.
Nr Edmonton, AB. pic.twitter.com/o5KfohX3sD
The Aurora Borealis over Edmonton last night. It was a spectacular show! @TravelAlberta @ExploreEdmonton pic.twitter.com/kWFwYlOyWd— Jeff Woods (@jeffwoodsfit) November 4, 2021
|•| Northern Lights |•| #AuroraBorealis #yeg #AuroraWatch #Edmonton #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/pvn5y7Pczs— Status quo (@levy_ndolo) November 4, 2021
Northern Lights 🤯 #edmonton #yeg #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/Bs73suubWU— Ahmed Hassan (@ledgerclass) November 4, 2021