Alcohol allowed at these Edmonton Parks starting today

@bananablackcat

 

Have a drink with your friends at these Edmonton Parks starting today, just in time for Summer. You can only do it within certain zones but here are the details you need to know.

You can consume it at nearly 25 per cent of the picnic sites at the following parks: 

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Whitemud, William Hawrelak, Government House, Rundle, Victoria, and Gold Bar Park(s).

Specific timing is key as well - 11AM and 9PM with bookable sites as well as first come first serve areas.

For more on the story CTV News Edmonton has it here: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/starting-today-you-can-drink-in-these-edmonton-parks-1.5446615 

