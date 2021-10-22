Alec Baldwin releases twitter statement

New Mexico police said Wednesday that actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of Western film "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. CTV has more on the story here: https://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/what-are-prop-guns-and-how-are-they-dangerous-alec-baldwin-incident-raises-concerns-1.5634470

Alec Baldwin put out the following statement via twitter this morning.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021