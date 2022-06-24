Alexa’s Soon to be Able to Mimic Voices, including People Who Have Passed
Getting read a bedtime story will be taken to a whole new level, with Amazon announcing their Alexa’s will be able to mimic voices including those who are no longer with us!
All the Alexa needs is a one minute recording of that person’s voice and it will be able to mimic it!
Rohit Prasad, Vice President and scientist for Alexa said “this feature was to build greater trust in the interactions users have with Alexa by putting more human attributes of empathy and affect.”
I can't help but wonder if this will either bring comfort or creep people out?!