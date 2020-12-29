iHeartRadio

An Edmonton-area wildlife rescue wants your real Christmas Tree

https://www.facebook.com/wildnorthab/photos/a.2105808262818614/3759839080748849

 

Consider donating your Christmas Tree to WILDNorth, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation society in Parkland County. Real trees only – they prefer Pine and Spruce varieties over Fir. Trees will need to be free of all decorations and unbagged. They will be accepting Tree donations until Jan 8th.

WILDNorth provides care to injured and orphaned wildlife in the area.





The centre is accepting tree drop-offs at the Parkland County Rehabiltation Centre just west of Edmonton. Trees can be dropped off by sign posts along the laneway 9-5pm.





- Katie Stanners

 

 

